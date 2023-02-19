Name: Parker Napier
School: Summerland
Name: Parker Napier
School: Summerland
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Chad and Karen Napier
Position: Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Any tough close game that we won
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your dj and why? None, because none of them listen to Zach Bryan