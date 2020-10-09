Get to know Wolfpack sophomore Paiton Hoefer in his player profile.
Name: Paiton Hoefer
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Jeremy and Autumn Hoefer
Position: QB, Safety
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Cam Newton
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Go to my dad’s house to eat BBQ chicken with the team.
What song do you want to describe your season and why? Grove Street Party pregame song before every game.
What inspires you to play and do your best? Hit the weight room hard.