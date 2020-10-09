Paiton

Get to know Wolfpack sophomore Paiton Hoefer in his player profile.

Name: Paiton Hoefer

School: Elgin Public/ Pope John

Grade: Sophomore

Parents: Jeremy and Autumn Hoefer

Position: QB, Safety 

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Cam Newton

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet?  Go to my dad’s house to eat BBQ chicken with the team.  

What song do you want to describe your season and why?  Grove Street Party pregame song before every game. 

What inspires you to play and do your best? Hit the weight room hard. 

 

