Name: Paiton Hoefer
School: EPPJ
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 44F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph..
Becoming windy with some snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 16F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Updated: February 21, 2023 @ 11:51 am
Name: Paiton Hoefer
School: EPPJ
Grade: Senior
Parents: Jeremy Hoefer and Autumn Hoefer
Position: Point Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Making it to state last year
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your dj and why? Coach Kallhoff, he’s full of random songs that’ll make you laugh.