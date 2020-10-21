Get to know Warrior senior Paige Furstenau in her player profile.
Name: Paige Furstenau
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Senior
Parents: Ryan and Shelly Furstenau
Position: Libero
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Michael Jordan, he is very determined and has a great work ethic
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music in the locker room with my teammates
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? To fly, because then I could go anywhere in the world without a plane.
What inspires you to play and do your best? Making my team happy and winning