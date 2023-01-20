Name: Owen Vondra
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Junior
Parents: Clifford and Kay Vondra
Weight Class: 120
What is your favorite memory from your sport? The locker rooms.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Jesse Mayo, cuz he’s a dog