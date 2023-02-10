Name: Olga Mendoza
School: Summerland
Grade: Senior
Parents: Luis Mendoza and Josefina Garcia
Position: Post
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Probably when we were losing and we went to talk and Dan Miller leaned on a table and broke it.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your dj and why? Coach Appleby to hear his pandora ads.