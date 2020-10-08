Get to know Wolfpack freshman Nick Anderson in his player profile.
Name: Nick Anderson
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Larry and Yoli Anderson
Position: OL/ DL
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Kobe Bryant
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music in the lock room and on the bus. Just staying focused before the game.
What song do you want to describe your season and why? Underdogs by Chris Young because the son described a young footballer that comes back and fights in every game.
What inspires you to play and do your best? Something my coach has taught me that will always stick with me is that to keep working and everything will soon come.