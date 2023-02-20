Name: Nick Anderson
School: EPPJ
Grade: Junior
Parents: Larry and Yoli Anderson
Position: Power Forward
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Going to state last year
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your dj and why? Myles - he always has the aux during practice and plays some pretty good songs
Coach Euse - I’ve been getting a lot of good song suggestions from him.