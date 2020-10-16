Nathan

Get to know Warrior freshman Nathan Juarez in his player profile.

Name: Nathan Juarez

School: Neligh-Oakdale

Grade: Freshman

Parents: Carla and Lorenzo Juarez

Position: Line

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Russel Wilson, he keeps giving his all

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Teleportation, if I don’t want to be there, I can leave 

What inspires you to play and do your best? My team and coaches

0
0
0
0
0