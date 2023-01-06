Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Updated: January 6, 2023 @ 7:15 pm
Name: Nate Halsey
Name: Nate Halsey
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Senior
Parents: TJ and Megan Halsey
Weight Class: 138
What are your favorite memories from this sport? Wrestling at state
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Nitz, he’s got good playlists