Get to know Falcon freshman Nate Decker in his player profile.
Name: Nate Decker
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Cindy and Brandon Decker
Position: Running back
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Mr. Prater, because he is a beast moder
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Music in the locker room
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Super speed, so I can get past everyone
What inspires you to play and do your best? Coach Black, yelling at me