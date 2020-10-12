nate

Get to know Falcon freshman Nate Decker in his player profile.

Name: Nate Decker

School: Elkhorn Valley

Grade: Freshman

Parents: Cindy and Brandon Decker

Position: Running back

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Mr. Prater, because he is a beast moder

 

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Music in the locker room

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Super speed, so I can get past everyone

What inspires you to play and do your best? Coach Black, yelling at me

0
0
0
0
0