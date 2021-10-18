Name: Natalie Stallbaum
School: Summerland Public School
Grade: Senior
Parents: Kent and Elaine Stallbaum
Position: Right side hitter
What are your personal goals for the season? To find a good rhythm with my team and go to state!
What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? I got hit in the face three times in practice.
Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? My sister, Sidney, because she was a beast on the floor and I strive to be that.
What is your favorite song for warmups? I don’t have one song, but I like music that is very upbeat.