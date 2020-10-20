Get to know Bobcat junior Natalie Stallbaum in her player profile.
Name: Natalie Stallbaum
School: Summerland
Grade: Junior
Parents: Kent and Elaine Stallbaum
Position: Setter
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Emma Funk, because she always tries hard at everything.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Singing in the locker room with my teammates.
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Invisibility, so I could get out of every bad situation.
What inspires you to play and do your best? My parents and my teammates.