Natalie

Get to know Bobcat junior Natalie Stallbaum in her player profile.

Name: Natalie Stallbaum

School: Summerland

Grade: Junior

Parents: Kent and Elaine Stallbaum

Position: Setter

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Emma Funk, because she always tries hard at everything. 

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Singing in the locker room with my teammates. 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Invisibility, so I could get out of every bad situation. 

What inspires you to play and do your best? My parents and my teammates.

