Get to know Wolfpack freshman Myles Kittelson in his player profile.
Name: Myles Kittelson
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Ryan and Casee Kittelson
Position: Tailback
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Scott Frost
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? To listen to music
What song do you want to describe your season and why? My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up) by Fall Out Boy. Because our team is going to light the other team up.
What inspires you to play and do your best? That nothing is going to be easy but will make you better.