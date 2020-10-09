Get to know Falcon freshman Montana Howard in her player profile.
Name: Montana Howard
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Montana Howard
Position: Middle hitter
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? I can’t choose.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music.
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Invisibility so I could spy on people.
What inspires you to play and do your best? My coaches push me to play my best and inspire me to do better.