Montana

Get to know Falcon freshman Montana Howard in her player profile.

Name: Montana Howard

School: Elkhorn Valley

Grade: Freshman

Parents: Montana Howard

Position: Middle hitter

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? I can’t choose. 

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music. 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Invisibility so I could spy on people. 

What inspires you to play and do your best? My coaches push me to play my best and inspire me to do better.

0
0
0
0
0