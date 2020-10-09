Molly

Get to know Bobcat freshman Molly Moore in her player profile.

Name: Molly Moore

School: Summerland

Grade: Freshman

Parents: Shari and Kevin Moore

Position: Outside

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Michael Jordan because he never gave up. 

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to upbeat music. 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? I would like to fly so I could get places faster. 

What inspires you to play and do your best? My family.

