Get to know Bobcat freshman Molly Moore in her player profile.
Name: Molly Moore
School: Summerland
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Shari and Kevin Moore
Position: Outside
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Michael Jordan because he never gave up.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to upbeat music.
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? I would like to fly so I could get places faster.
What inspires you to play and do your best? My family.