Name: Michael Koenig
School: Summerland
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Name: Michael Koenig
School: Summerland
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Kevin and Gina Koenig
Position: Forward
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Playing it in the summer and ever since I was little
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your dj and why? Jaykwon, best taste in music on the team