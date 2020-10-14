Michael

Get to know Falcon junior Michael Glynn in his player profile.

Name: Michael Glynn

School: Elkhorn Valley

Grade: Junior

Parents: Shawn Robertson, Riley Glynn

Position: Center, D-end

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Tristan Kallhoff, because he is as good as an NFL football player 

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Music

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? To be as fast as the flash so I’m a god at football

What inspires you to play and do your best? When I hear old women and men yell at me to be cool and stay in school

 

