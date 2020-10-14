Get to know Falcon junior Michael Glynn in his player profile.
Name: Michael Glynn
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Junior
Parents: Shawn Robertson, Riley Glynn
Position: Center, D-end
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Tristan Kallhoff, because he is as good as an NFL football player
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Music
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? To be as fast as the flash so I’m a god at football
What inspires you to play and do your best? When I hear old women and men yell at me to be cool and stay in school