Get to know Falcon freshman Merinee Vaughn in her player profile.
Name: Merinee Vaughn
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Stuart and Emily Vaughn
Position: Outside
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Lexi Sun and Lauren Stivrins, Mikaela Foecke. I like watching them play.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music with my team before the game.
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Read minds, so I know what everybody thinks.
What inspires you to play and do your best? My passion for the game.