Merinee

Get to know Falcon freshman Merinee Vaughn in her player profile.

Name: Merinee Vaughn

School: Elkhorn Valley

Grade: Freshman

Parents: Stuart and Emily Vaughn 

Position: Outside 

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Lexi Sun and Lauren Stivrins, Mikaela Foecke. I like watching them play. 

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music with my team before the game. 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Read minds, so I know what everybody thinks. 

What inspires you to play and do your best? My passion for the game.

