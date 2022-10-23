Name: Merinee Vaughn
School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Grade: Junior
Parents: Stuart and Emily Vaughn
Position (if applicable): outside hitter
What are the most valuable lessons you have learned from your coach? That the only things you can control are your effort and attitude.
What is your favorite memory from your sport? My favorite memory was from sophomore year when Mariah, Anneka and I were the best bench cheerleaders.
If you won $10 million in the lottery today, what would you do with the money and why? I would buy a bunch of cute clothes, donate some to charity, then put the rest in savings.