Name: Merinee Vaughn
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: 10th
Parents: Stuart & Emily Vaughn
Position: Outside / Middle hitter
What are your personal goals for the season? One of my personal goals is to be able to be good at multiple positions.
What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? Nothing that I can think of.
Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? My biggest mentor is probably my mom. Especially because she is the head coach.
What is your favorite song for warmups? Basically whatever the girls play in the locker room.