Name: Melina Bullard
School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Jennifer Bullard and Dustin Rosberg
Position (if applicable): outside
What are the most valuable lessons you have learned from your coach? You have to practice to get better
What is your favorite memory from your sport? When we found out that our coach was pregnant
If you won $10 million in the lottery today, what would you do with the money and why? If I had 10 million I would get me some things I need and want, like a volleyball to practice with, a Macbook to do a lot of stuff, then a Hydroflask, a ew more thing, but then I would try to get mama to go back to my hometown, then I would help them pay off my phone and theirs, and probably at least 1 thousand dollars to St. Jude’s Hospital.