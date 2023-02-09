Name: McKenna Boggs
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Troy and Shantell Boggs
Position (if applicable): Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Making Tanner slip and fall.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Hailey H. because we always drive around and we have the same music.