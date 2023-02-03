Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Our Newspapers:
Partly cloudy. High around 25F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph..
Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: February 3, 2023 @ 9:24 am
Name: Willis Mast
Ron and Kathy Prince of Winside and Gary and Mary Thiele of Clearwater are happy to announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their children, Cassondra Marie and Ethan John. Cassondra is the granddaughter of Alice Ryan and the late Harold Ryan of Norfolk, and Russell & Lorraine Pri…
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Snap some pics and hit us with your best shots! We would love to make them a part of our photo gallery!
Name: Matthew Umphress
School: Summerland
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Crystin and Jake Umphress
Weight Class: 160
What is your favorite memory from this sport? Going to meets and seeing my friends from other schools that I can hang with this year.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Kendo or AJ