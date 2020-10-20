Get to know Wolfpack senior Marissa Preister in her player profile.
Name: Marissa Preister
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Senior
Parents: Scott and Kay Preister
Position: Outside
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Jordan Larson, an American volleyball player, has influenced my playing style the most. She is always ready for the ball and loves the game of volleyball.
What is your pregame/premeet tradition? Before games, our team always listens to music to get us pumped up.
What song do you want to describe your season and why? I would use the song “High Hopes” to describe my season because it motivates me to not give up but do my best.
What inspires you to play and do your best? My coach has taught me the importance of positivity. You cannot play volleyball with a negative mindset.