Mariah

Get to know Warrior freshman Mariah Henley in her player profile.

Name: Mariah Henley

School: Neligh-Oakdale

Grade: Freshman

Parents: Kathi and Tom Henley

Position: Outside

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Lexi Sun, she is an inspiration to me

 

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Music

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Flying, that way I could just smack the ball over the net

What inspires you to play and do your best? I love playing the game

0
0
0
0
0