Get to know Warrior freshman Mariah Henley in her player profile.
Name: Mariah Henley
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Kathi and Tom Henley
Position: Outside
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Lexi Sun, she is an inspiration to me
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Music
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Flying, that way I could just smack the ball over the net
What inspires you to play and do your best? I love playing the game