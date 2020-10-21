Mariah

Get to know Falcon junior Mariah Hansen in her player profile.

​Name: Mariah Hansen

School: Elkhorn Valley

Grade: Junior 

Parents: Jason and Cori Hansen

Position: Right side

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Brooke Wilcox, she is determined to be the best she can be and accomplish as much as she can

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Jamming to music with my teammates in the locker room. 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Invisibility; prank my friends and family  

What inspires you to play and do your best? The love I have for my team

