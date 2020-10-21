Get to know Falcon junior Mariah Hansen in her player profile.
Name: Mariah Hansen
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Junior
Parents: Jason and Cori Hansen
Position: Right side
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Brooke Wilcox, she is determined to be the best she can be and accomplish as much as she can
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Jamming to music with my teammates in the locker room.
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Invisibility; prank my friends and family
What inspires you to play and do your best? The love I have for my team