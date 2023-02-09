Name: Mallory Belitz
School: Neligh- Oakdale
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Windy. Cloudy skies will become clear late. Low 11F. NNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy. Cloudy skies will become clear late. Low 11F. NNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 3:16 pm
Name: Mallory Belitz
School: Neligh- Oakdale
Grade: Junior
Parents: Matt and Angie Belitz
Position (if applicable): Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Tanner throwing his markers and the cap hitting him.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Hailey - we can jam.