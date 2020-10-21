Get to know Falcon junior Madison Schaffer in her player profile.
Name: Madison Schaffer
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Junior
Parents: Mindy and Garret Schaffer
Position: Outside hitter
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Kenzie Maloney, she has an amazing attitude.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Music in the locker room with the team.
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Read minds to spy on people.
What inspires you to play and do your best? My team and myself.