madison

Get to know Bobcat sophomore Madison Kester in her player profile.

Name: Madison Kester

School: Summerland

Grade: Sophomore

Parents: Tim Jr. and Kristen Kester

Position: Right side 

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Mikaela Foecke

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Warming up before a game. 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? I would read minds so I always know what people are thinking. 

What inspires you to play and do your best? My teammates and coaches.

