Get to know Bobcat sophomore Madison Kester in her player profile.
Name: Madison Kester
School: Summerland
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Tim Jr. and Kristen Kester
Position: Right side
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Mikaela Foecke
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Warming up before a game.
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? I would read minds so I always know what people are thinking.
What inspires you to play and do your best? My teammates and coaches.