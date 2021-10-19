Name: Maddie Kolm
School: Elgin Public Schools
Grade: Junior
Parents: Dave & Chelsey Kolm
Position: Setter & right side #11
What are your personal goals for the season? My personal goals for the season are to become a better leader and increase confidence in my fellow teammates.
What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? The craziest thing that has happened in practice is when my team and I were conditioning and the managers and the injured people were doing the wave on the sideline to cheer us on.
Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? My mom is my biggest mentor for the sport. She has always supported and pushed me to be the best player I can be.
What is your favorite song for warmups? Party in the USA by Miley Cyrus