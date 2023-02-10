Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Updated: February 10, 2023 @ 12:55 pm
Name: Ellie Dougherty
The family of Mearl DePeel is requesting a card shower in honor of his 95th birthday on February 14.
Name: Maddie Kolm
School: EPPJ
Grade: Senior
Parents: Dave and Chelsey Kolm
Position: Guard/Post
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Making connections on and off the court
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your dj and why? Ashlynne Charf because she has good music taste