Get to know Warrior sophomore Lynae Koinzan in her player profile.
Name: Lynae Koinzan
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Ryan and Koryn Koinzan
Position: Outside
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Lexi Sun, because she is hard-working and a very good volleyball player
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Fly, so I could get places faster and see more things
What inspires you to play and do your best? My teammates