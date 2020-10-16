Lynae

Get to know Warrior sophomore Lynae Koinzan in her player profile.

Name: Lynae Koinzan

School: Neligh-Oakdale

Grade: Sophomore

Parents: Ryan and Koryn Koinzan

Position: Outside

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Lexi Sun, because she is hard-working and a very good volleyball player 

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Fly, so I could get places faster and see more things

What inspires you to play and do your best? My teammates

