Name: Lynae Koinzan
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Senior
Parents: Ryan and Koryn Koinzan
Position: Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? The new freshman screening the offensive players.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Hailey because she always has all the good music.