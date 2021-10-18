Name: Lydis Robertson
School: Summerland
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Angie & Ramsy Robertson
Position: Outside & Setter
What are your personal goals for the season? Become a consistent setter & for a hitter become the best hitter I can be.
What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? I forgot I was the setter
Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? My mom because she’s always there for me & teaches me new things I can practice to help me become a better player.
What is your favorite song for warmups? ACDC Back in Black