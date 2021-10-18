Lydia Robertson

Name: Lydis Robertson

School: Summerland

Grade: Freshman

Parents: Angie & Ramsy Robertson

Position: Outside & Setter

What are your personal goals for the season? Become a consistent setter & for a hitter become the best hitter I can be.

What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? I forgot I was the setter

Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? My mom because she’s always there for me & teaches me new things I can practice to help me become a better player.

What is your favorite song for warmups? ACDC Back in Black

0
0
0
0
0