Name: Luci Koinzan
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Ryan and Koryn Koinzan
What are the most valuable lessons you have learned from your coach? The hardest thing about running is training your mind to say you can.
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Being able to run with my sister and have a good time.
If you won $10 million in the lottery today, what would you do with the money and why? I would donate ½ of it to charity and the other half I would use to build my horse vet clinic. I would do this so I could continue to make money with it.