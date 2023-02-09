Name: Luci Koinzan
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 8:02 pm
Grade: 9
Parents: Ryan and Koryn Koinzan
Position (if applicable): Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Tanner asking a lady where the highway was.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Tanner because he has baller music.