Get to know Wolfpack sophomore Linus Borer in his player profile.
Name: Linus Borer
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: David and Lindy Borer
Position: OG/DE
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Harrison Butler, kicker for the KC Chiefs. Butler is a devoted Catholic and never forgets God when he plays, and I do as he does.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Blasting music in the locker room and screaming words of encouragement at each other.
What song do you want to describe your season and why? The unreleased Weird Al Yankovic parody on “My Sharona” called “My Corona.” No explanation necessary.
What inspires you to play and do your best? It takes everybody going their hardest to win a game and succeed.