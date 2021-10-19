Name: Linus Borer
School: Pope John
Grade: 11th
Parents: David & Lindy Borer
Position: OL/DE
What are your personal goals for the season? I would like to start on varsity in at least one game.
What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? We once had to continue practice inside because a massive lightning strike nearly grounded close to us.
Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? Coach Wemhoff. He coached me in junior high football and taught me so much there. Now that he’s back, I can learn so much more with him as he prepares the team for a successful season.
What is your favorite song for warmups? “Thunderstruck” by ACDC