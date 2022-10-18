Name: Linus Borer
School: Pope John
Grade: Senior
Parents: David and Lindy Borer
Position (if applicable): Tight end, defensive end
What are the most valuable lessons you have learned from your coach? If you don’t have teamwork, you don’t have a team
What is your favorite memory from your sport? When I forced an interception that Nick Anderson caught against Boyd County
If you won $10 million in the lottery today, what would you do with the money and why? After losing about $3 million taxes, I’d donate half to various charities that I support, such as Live Action and St. Baldrick’s Foundation. I’d save the rest and try to live similarly to normal so that way if anything goes wrong, I could be ready for emergencies.