Name: Lily Hartl
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Junior
Parents: Hank & Jessie Hartl
Position (if applicable): Point guard/ Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Winning the game to go to state last year.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? JJ because we like to get hyped.