Name: Lillian Hagemann
School: Elkhorn Valley
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 4:38 pm
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Travis and Christina Hagemann
Position (if applicable): Post Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Bus rides
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Marissia because she is a beast.