lexi

Get to know Wolfpack junior Lexi Bode in her player profile.

Name: Lexi Bode

School: Elgin Public/ Pope John

Grade: Junior

Parents: Ted and Tammy Bode

Position: Outside Hitter

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them?  Kenzie Maloney because she shows great integrity and sense of endurance. 

What is your pregame/premeet tradition? Definitely jamming out to pump up music. 

What song do you want to describe your season and why?  Probably the song Higher by the Score because it talks about how we can always push ourselves to be better. 

What inspires you to play and do your best? Always suck it up and be tougher.

