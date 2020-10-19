Get to know Wolfpack junior Lexi Bode in her player profile.
Name: Lexi Bode
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Junior
Parents: Ted and Tammy Bode
Position: Outside Hitter
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Kenzie Maloney because she shows great integrity and sense of endurance.
What is your pregame/premeet tradition? Definitely jamming out to pump up music.
What song do you want to describe your season and why? Probably the song Higher by the Score because it talks about how we can always push ourselves to be better.
What inspires you to play and do your best? Always suck it up and be tougher.