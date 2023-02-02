Name: Lenora Kester
School: Summerland
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Duane and Jennifer Kester
Weight Class: 110
What is your favorite memory from this sport? Going to state with the boys and just the amount of laughing we all have
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Kendrick, everybody likes his music and it puts our minds at full focus while also staying relaxed