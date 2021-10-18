Name: Lenora Kester
School: Summerland Bobcats
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Jennifer & Duane Kester
Position: Middle
What are your personal goals for the season?
What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? To get better and to be even more supportive with more teamwork.
Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? Coach Cheatum and the team because they’re always positive, hardworking, fun, and supportive. All the coaches help me even if just a little thing is off to help me perfect it. Very thankful for all of them.
What is your favorite song for warmups? Bang!