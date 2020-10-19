Lena

Get to know Bobcat freshman Lena Bolling in her player profile.

Name: Lena Bolling

School: Summerland

Grade: Sophomore

Parents: Merlin Jr. and Janette Bolling

Position: Middle Hitter

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Mikaela Foecke, she led us to Nationals. 

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Music and talking with the team. 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Superspeed. I would never be late. 

What inspires you to play and do your best? Family and friends.

0
0
0
0
0