Get to know Bobcat freshman Lena Bolling in her player profile.
Name: Lena Bolling
School: Summerland
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Merlin Jr. and Janette Bolling
Position: Middle Hitter
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Mikaela Foecke, she led us to Nationals.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Music and talking with the team.
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Superspeed. I would never be late.
What inspires you to play and do your best? Family and friends.