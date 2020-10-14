Bullock

Get to know Wolfpack senior Layne Bullock in his player profile.

Name: Layne Bullock

School: Elgin Public/ Pope John

Grade: Senior

Parents: Natalie Bitney and Stephen Bullock

Position: E/ LB

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Jonathan Isaac, Orlando Magic

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music

What song do you want to describe your season and why?  Crazy Train, last year of football is going to be wild

What inspires you to play and do your best? Go all the way through!

