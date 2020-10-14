Get to know Wolfpack senior Layne Bullock in his player profile.
Name: Layne Bullock
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Senior
Parents: Natalie Bitney and Stephen Bullock
Position: E/ LB
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Jonathan Isaac, Orlando Magic
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music
What song do you want to describe your season and why? Crazy Train, last year of football is going to be wild
What inspires you to play and do your best? Go all the way through!