Get to know Falcon freshman Layce Brandt in her player profile.
Name: Layce Brandt
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Megan and Clinton Brandt
Position: Outside hitter
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Stephen Curry, he works really hard and has a good attitude.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Friends, family
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Flying because I would like to see the world
What inspires you to play and do your best? To go to a good school on a scholarship and motivation