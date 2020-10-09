layce

Get to know Falcon freshman Layce Brandt in her player profile.

Name: Layce Brandt

School: Elkhorn Valley

Grade: Freshman

Parents: Megan and Clinton Brandt

Position: Outside hitter

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Stephen Curry, he works really hard and has a good attitude. 

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Friends, family 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Flying because I would like to see the world  

What inspires you to play and do your best? To go to a good school on a scholarship and motivation

