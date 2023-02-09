Name: Layce Brandt
School: Elkhorn Valley
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 3:57 pm
Grade: Junior
Parents: Clint and Megan Brandt
Position (if applicable): Guard and Post
What is your favorite memory from your sport? When I would cork my finger every time I did on rebounding against Bria and Kenzie.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Joslynn