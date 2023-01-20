Name: Landyn Veik
School: EPPJ
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of freezing fog. Low 18F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of freezing fog. Low 18F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 20, 2023 @ 11:09 pm
Name: Landyn Veik
School: EPPJ
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Adam and Heather Veik
Weight Class: 138
What is your favorite memory from your sport? My favorite is wrestling with my dad as a little kid.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? I would hire coach Veik, because is the only one that plays music during practice